Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State calls Cardinal Pell’s guilty verdict ‘shocking and painful’

March 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that the verdict “is an incentive to continue the Pope’s line: fighting against this phenomenon and paying attention to the victims.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!