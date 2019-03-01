Catholic World News

Pope recommends 5-minute daily examination of conscience

March 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Don’t wait to convert yourself to the Lord, don’t postpone it from day to day, because the anger of the Lord will suddenly burst forth,” Pope Francis warned during his weekday Mass homily on February 28.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!