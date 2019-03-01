Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman praises new rule separating abortion from Title X family planning

March 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I applaud the Trump administration for reaffirming that abortion is not family planning,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “Although the USCCB continues to have strong objections to government promotion and funding of contraceptives, we have long supported enforcement of the abortion funding restrictions in Title X, and we are pleased to see that the Administration has taken seriously its obligation to enforce those restrictions.”

