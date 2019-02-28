Catholic World News

Pope: never use faith to incite violence

February 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message for the 800th anniversary of the meeting between St. Francis of Assisi and Sultan al-Malik al-Kamel, Pope Francis underscored the message that religion should never be used as a pretext for violence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!