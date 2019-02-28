Catholic World News

Prelate pleads for peace between India, Pakistan

February 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following an Indian airstrike in Pakistan in response to an earlier terrorist attack in India.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!