Nicaraguan cardinal meets with Pope as talks between Ortega, opposition resume

February 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In the summer of 2018, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said the Church was being persecuted as paramilitary supporters of the Ortega regime attacked churches.

