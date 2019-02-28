Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat weighs in on deep seabed mining

February 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the 25th annual session of the International Seabed Authority, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, called for changes to proposed UN guidelines in order to ensure “the conservation of our precious oceans with all their glorious biodiversity and the use of resources in a sustainable manner for the benefit of all mankind.”

