Be horrified and angered at failure of anti-infanticide bill, USCCB committee chairman says

February 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “That even one senator, let alone 44 senators voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, is an injustice that should horrify and anger the American people and commit us to decisive political action,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “A vote against this bill is a vote to extend Roe v. Wade’s license for killing unborn children to killing newborn babies.”

