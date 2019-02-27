Catholic World News

Duterte predicts Catholicism will disappear in 25 years

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, who has sparred constantly with Catholic prelates, said on February 25 that the Church “will disappear in about 25 years.” Railing against Catholic clerics, Duterte said that the downfall of the Church will be a result of clerical misconduct.

