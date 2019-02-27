Catholic World News

Pope renews support for abolition of death penalty

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the World Congress against the Death Penalty, Pope Francis offered his support for the campaign, arguing that convicted criminals should be given an opportunity to repent and reform.

