Catholic World News

New USCCB initiative assists migrants with immigration proceedings

February 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Justice for Immigrants

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Accompaniment and Reflection Experience (CARE) Program, a pilot initiative, offers “emotional, social service and spiritual support” to migrants “when integrating into their communities or attempting to comply with immigration proceedings such as reporting to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for check-ins or attending immigration hearings.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!