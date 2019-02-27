Catholic World News

Unrepented mortal sin places us on path to hell, Archbishop Naumann warns pro-abortion politicians, advocates

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Advocating for intrinsically evil acts, like abortion, is a serious immoral act—one that involves grave matter, the prerequisite for the commission of a mortal sin,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas), the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “Conscious and unrepentant mortal sin endangers our eternal souls and places ourselves on a path to Hell. To receive our Eucharistic Lord, while in a state of mortal sin, only further jeopardizes the eternal fate of our souls.”

