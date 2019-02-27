Catholic World News

Senate Democrats block bill to stop infanticide and care for babies born alive after abortions

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops had urged support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (S.311), sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). Human Life Action, which works closely with the US bishops’ pro-life committee, recommended that pro-life Americans send a follow-up message to their senators.

