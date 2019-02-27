Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson: the human being is the ‘high priest’ of creation

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The human person “is not the self-referential center of creation,” the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said at a press conference (video) devoted to the Pope’s message for Lent. “The man and the woman represent creation, of which they are part before God; and their actions therefore drastically and radically have effects on the destiny of creation.”

