Cardinal Pell’s conviction has ‘shocked many,’ Australian bishops say

February 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Bishops agree that everyone should be equal under the law, and we respect the Australian legal system,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement. “The same legal system that delivered the verdict will consider the appeal that the Cardinal’s legal team has lodged. Our hope, at all times, is that through this process, justice will be served.”

