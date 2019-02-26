Catholic World News

Trump administration bars federally funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The new policy would also “prohibit federally funded family planning clinics from being housed in the same locations as abortion providers, and require stricter financial separation.”

