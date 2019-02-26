Brazilian government reportedly concerned Amazon synod will promote ‘leftist’ agenda
February 26, 2019
» Continue to this story on America
CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops of the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place in October.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 4:21 AM ET USA
6 December 2018: "The Vicariate of Puerto Princesa through the Augustinian Missionaries, with the help of Indigenous Peoples planted some 2,000 trees in two areas in Brookes Point Palawan from Nov. 19 to 20. Bishop Socrates Mesiona led the two-day planting activity in Sagpake’n and Bayog village with the aim of planting 10,000 trees in the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape." This is the way conservationism should be done. The imposition of a diocesan bureaucracy is not necessary.