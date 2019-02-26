Catholic World News

‘A mission stretches before us,’ Australian archbishop preaches at abuse summit’s concluding Mass

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On February 24, Archbishop Mark Coleridge preached the homily at the concluding Mass (video) of the Vatican summit on protecting minors in the Church.

