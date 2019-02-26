Catholic World News

United Arab Emirates foreign minister meets with Pope at Vatican

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The February 25 meeting took place three weeks after the Pope’s apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates. The Vatican Press Office also issued a statement on the meeting.

