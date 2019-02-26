Catholic World News

We are like the prodigal son, Ghana prelate preaches at Vatican abuse summit

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On February 23, Archbishop Philip Naameh preached the homily at a penitential liturgy (video) during the Vatican summit on protecting minors in the Church.

