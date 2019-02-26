Cardinal Pell convicted of molesting 2 choirboys
February 26, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: An Australian court rendered its decision on December 11, but details of the trial were not officially released until February 26. The cardinal will appeal the controversial decision.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 4:00 AM ET USA
So if the news report is accurate, two Catholic boys had been sexually assaulted. One of the boys denied it ever happened, but his mother was "suspicious." The other boy was a Catholic 8th grader who didn't have a clue about the meaning of the 6th Commandment. He is also the only witness to the assault on the boy who denied it ever happened. The story stinks, but the jury fell for it. This is too convenient. I wonder if Pope Francis still thinks the Church is too "obsessed" with sexual sins.