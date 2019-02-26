Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell convicted of molesting 2 choirboys

February 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian court rendered its decision on December 11, but details of the trial were not officially released until February 26. The cardinal will appeal the controversial decision.

