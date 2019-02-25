Catholic World News

Environment in focus as Pope addresses Pontifical Academy for Life

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on February 25 to members of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Pope Francis emphasized care for the environment, lamenting that “the technocratic system based on the criterion of efficiency does not respond to the most profound questions that man poses.” He said: “We see, unfortunately, the serious damage caused to the planet, our common home, from the indiscriminate use of technical means.”

