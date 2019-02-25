Catholic World News

Vatican announces follow-up moves after summit on abuse

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will soon issue a motu proprio governing the handling of abuse charges within the Vatican city-state. The Vatican has announced two other initiatives after to last week’s “summit” meeting: the publication of a handbook for bishops, outlining the proper handling of abuse issues; and the creation of a task force of experts to advise episcopal conferences. The motu proprio will be issued on March 25.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!