Amazon Synod set for October; ecology tops agenda

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that the synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon region will be held in Rome in October, to discuss the theme: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology.”

