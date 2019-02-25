Catholic World News

Court upholds Christian college’s right to hire Christian faculty members

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The college, Warner Pacific University, is located in Oregon and is affiliated with the Indiana-based Church of God, which was founded in 1881.

