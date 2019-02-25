Catholic World News

Decrying sexual abuse in family, society, and Church, Pope concludes abuse summit

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his concluding address to the Vatican summit on protecting minors in the Church, Pope Francis said that with the help of “the ‘best practices’ formulated under the guidance of the World Health Organization ... the Church, in developing her legislation, will concentrate on the following aspects”: “the protection of children,” “impeccable seriousness,” “genuine purification,” “formation,” “strengthening and reviewing guidelines by Episcopal Conferences,” “accompaniment of those who have been abused,” “the digital world,” and “sexual tourism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!