Catholic World News

Church’s ‘feminine style’ is different from feminism, Pope tells abuse summit

February 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: ‘In the end, every feminism ends up being machismo with a skirt,” Pope Francis said following a talk by Linda Ghisoni, undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life (“Communion: act together”). “No. Inviting a woman to speak on the wounds of the Church is inviting the Church to speak about herself, about the wounds she bears. And this, I think, it the step that we should be taking, very decisively: the woman is the image of the Church who is a woman, a bride, a mother.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!