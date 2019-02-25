Catholic World News

On 2nd day of Vatican abuse summit, speakers emphasize accountability, synodality

February 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (“Accountability in a Collegial and Synodal Church”), Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago (“Synodality: Jointly Responsible”), and Linda Ghisoni, undersecretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life (“Communion: act together”) addressed the summit’s participants, who also heard the pre-recorded testimony of an Asian abuse survivor (“The Bridge That Made the Difference”).

