Archbishop Vigano reflects on Vatican summit, conversion of St. Peter

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a message released on the first day of the Vatican’s “summit meeting” on sexual abuse, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano remarked that it was “a sign of Providence” that the meeting began on the feast of St. Peter Damian, the 11th-century reformer who battled against widespread homosexual activity in the clergy. Commenting on the day’s Gospel, the archbishop observed that St. Peter had to learn to follow Jesus unreservedly, without imposing his own agenda. Archbishop Vigano said that “these conversions of St. Peter... are a great consolation and a great lesson for us.”

