Catholic World News

Police say Indian nun, witness in bishop’s rape case, confined by superiors

February 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Police in the Indian state of Kerala have accused superiors of a Catholic women’s religious order of restricting access to a nun who is a witness in a rape case, brought against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar by another nun.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!