Philippine bishop deplores murder at Marian shrine

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We strongly condemn this killing as an act that is indicative of a complete disregard for the Christian and societal ideal we stand for — that any form of violence has no place in and outside our churches,” Bishop Patricio Buzon said after a businessman was murdered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Shrine in Bacolod City.

