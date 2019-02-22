Catholic World News

Urge Congress to stop infanticide, USCCB says in action alert

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On February 25, the Senate is scheduled to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (S.311), sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE).

