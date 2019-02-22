Catholic World News

In Lebanon, Catholic, Muslim leaders unite in opposition to civil marriage proposal

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In Lebanon, no civil code exists to regulate personal status issues, such as marriage and divorce,” a Beirut-based newspaper explains. “Rather, such matters are governed by 15 religious laws, overseen by associated courts depending on a person’s religious affiliation.”

