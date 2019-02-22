Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinal appeals for spiritual renewal of the clergy

February 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “It is necessary to insist on the right teaching about Christian sexuality, the beauty of celibacy and perfect chastity and its motivations; fidelity to Our Lord, prudence and wisdom to avoid and overcome temptations,” writes Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, the retired Archbishop of Caracas. “It is necessary also to face the problem of homosexuality in some clergy and religious, as many studies show that about 80% of the abuse has affected male minors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!