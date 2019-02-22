Catholic World News

Colombian cardinal urges bishops to take responsibility for their mission, act decisively

February 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on PBC2019.org

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rubén Salazar Gómez of Bogotá addressed the Vatican summit on protecting minors in the Church on the afternoon of the first day.

