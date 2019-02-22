Catholic World News

Bishops at Vatican summit hear from 5 abuse survivors

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On the first morning of the Vatican abuse summit, the bishops in attendance watched video testimony from five abuse survivors.

