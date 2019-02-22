Catholic World News

Know the pain of abuse victims and heal their wounds, Cardinal Tagle tells abuse summit

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We humbly and sorrowfully admit that wounds have been inflicted by us bishops on the victims and in fact the entire body of Christ,” Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of Manila said during the first major address of the Vatican summit on protecting minors in the Church. “Our lack of response to the suffering of victims, even to the point of rejecting them and covering up the scandal to protect perpetrators and the institution has injured our people, leaving a deep wound in our relationship with those we are sent to serve.”

