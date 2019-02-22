Catholic World News

Pope offers 21 points of reflection for Vatican abuse summit

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “As a help, I would share with you some important criteria formulated by the various Episcopal Commissions and Conferences—they came from you and I have organized them somewhat,” Pope Francis said in his introductory remarks (CWN coverage). “They are a simple point of departure that came from you and now return to you. They are not meant to detract from the creativity needed in this meeting.”

