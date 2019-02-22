Catholic World News

Archbishop Scicluna calls on bishops to work to prevent abuse, process abuse cases

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the Vatican summit on protecting minors in the Church, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta said that “the way we bishops exercise our ministry at the service of justice in our communities is one of the fundamental tests of our stewardship and, indeed, of our fidelity.” The prelate is also Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

