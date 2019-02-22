Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper interviews ‘Liar’s Club’ author about her conversion to Catholicism

February 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If you’d told me at any point in my life that I’d be baptized Catholic at forty, I would’ve laughed in your face,” said Mary Karr, author of the 1995 bestseller, in a rare full-page Vatican newspaper profile of a person’s conversion. Karr added, “I had a better chance of becoming a drug mule.”

