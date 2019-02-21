Catholic World News

British inquiry into Church sexual abuse criticizes papal nuncio for lack of cooperation

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Alexis Jay, who leads the government’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse , said the commission’s members are “very disappointed about the lack of clarity” from Archbishop Edward Adams, the apostolic nuncio in Great Britain since 2017. She offered similar criticism of the Holy See.

