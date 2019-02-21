Catholic World News

England’s bishops urge lawmakers: limit immigration detention to 28 days

February 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Church in England and Wales

CWN Editor's Note: “indefinite detention leaves parents separated from their children with no indication of when they might be reunited,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement. “Victims of torture, victims of trafficking and people with severe mental health conditions are being detained indefinitely.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!