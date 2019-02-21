Catholic World News

President Trump praises Covington Catholic pro-life student for filing defamation suit against Washington Post

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Backtracking from an earlier statement, Bishop Roger Foys of Covington recently praised Covington Catholic high school students’ behavior at the March for Life.

