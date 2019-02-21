Catholic World News

Priest murdered in Madagascar after bringing Communion to a sick person

February 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s leading prelate, Archbishop Odon Razanakolona of Antananarivo, decried “the inefficiencies and complicity of the police, saying that some policemen are in cahoots with criminals, to whom they rent their weapons,” in the words of the report.

