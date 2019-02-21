Catholic World News

‘The future of the Church in Africa, Asia and Latin America is in your hands,’ Vatican official tells seminary rectors

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are convinced that the future of the Church depends on the quality of its priests,” said Tanzanian Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, who has inaugurated a course at the Pontifical Urbananiana University to form seminary officials in mission territories.

