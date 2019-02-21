Catholic World News

Respecting Catholic faith is ‘our national duty,’ United Arab Emirates foreign minister says

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A week after Pope Francis concluded his apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivered an address entitled “Pope Francis in the Emirates: A New Dawn for the Middle East.”

