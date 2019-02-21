Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops urge prosecutors to uphold human rights in the face of violations

February 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Spanish-language text of the bishops’ statement is available here.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!