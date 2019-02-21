Catholic World News

12 abuse survivors meet with members of Vatican summit’s organizing committee

February 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following the two-hour meeting, one of the participants said, “We don’t want more meetings, we we want decisive action.”

