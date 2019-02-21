Catholic World News

Abuse summit is ‘destined to leave its mark,’ Vatican spokesman predicts

February 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “The first objective of the meeting is to increase awareness that the abuse of minors by clergy and religious is an abominable act,” writes Andrea Tornielli. “What is needed is a change of mentality so that no one pretends not to see; or to cover up; to downplay, ever again.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!