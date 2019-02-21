Catholic World News

New York legislator tells Pope how his family saved Jews during Holocaust

February 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Newsday

CWN Editor's Note: State assemblyman Anthony D’Urso spoke with Pope Francis at his February 20 general audience. L’Osservatore Romano (Italian edition) also reported on the conversation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!